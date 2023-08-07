Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin hosts back to school giveaway at Philadelphia High School

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State wide receiver and return specialist, Lideatrick Griffin, known as “Tulu”, returned to his hometown of Philadelphia Sunday afternoon to give away free school supplies at his old stomping grounds.

Griffin’s back to school giveaway began at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and he needed to be back in Starkville for football practice at 5:30 p.m.

Griffin didn’t allow the time crunch to take him away from the event. He signed many autographs and took photos with those in attendance.

Philadelphia High School’s principal and the superintendent both gave speeches of gratitude towards Griffin before the public were able to choose which supplies they wanted.

There was a lot to choose from. Multiple tables were lined with brand new, colorful backpacks filled with supplies.

Griffin was recently named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which is an award for the most versatile player in college football. He’s also been named a 2023 preseason All-American and preseason All-SEC.

Griffin, going into his senior year, is coming off of the best season of his career. He appeared in 13 games, making six starts. He recorded 40 receptions for 502 yards with four touchdowns. He also led all of college football in kickoff return average, averaging 32.3 yds per return. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the second time in his college career.

