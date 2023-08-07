Medical District paving underway in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work that started Monday on 14th Street is part of a paving project for Meridian’s Medical District that has been in the works for over a year.
Milling and paving on 14th Street, from Front Street to 22nd Avenue, is slated for this week. Traffic will be limited to only one lane in each direction until the entire 4-lane is completed.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said the city is finally able to get to the $2 million paving portion, after taking care of work under the street that had to be addressed first.
Hodge said the next phase of the Medical District paving is 18th to 21st avenues, going south from 14th Street to 6th Street.
