Medical District paving underway in Meridian

Milling and paving on 14th Street, from Front Street to 22nd Avenue, is slated for this week.
Milling and paving on 14th Street, from Front Street to 22nd Avenue, is slated for this week.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work that started Monday on 14th Street is part of a paving project for Meridian’s Medical District that has been in the works for over a year.

Milling and paving on 14th Street, from Front Street to 22nd Avenue, is slated for this week. Traffic will be limited to only one lane in each direction until the entire 4-lane is completed.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said the city is finally able to get to the $2 million paving portion, after taking care of work under the street that had to be addressed first.

Hodge said the next phase of the Medical District paving is 18th to 21st avenues, going south from 14th Street to 6th Street.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber L. Scott died in a wreck Saturday in Sumter County.
Woman dies in Sumter County crash
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Download our free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat along with a severe risk Sunday

Latest News

Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
What to expect in Mississippi’s state primaries
What to expect in Mississippi’s state primaries
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi