Medical District paving underway in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work that started Monday on 14th Street is part of a paving project for Meridian’s Medical District that has been in the works for over a year.

Milling and paving on 14th Street, from Front Street to 22nd Avenue, is slated for this week. Traffic will be limited to only one lane in each direction until the entire 4-lane is completed.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said the city is finally able to get to the $2 million paving portion, after taking care of work under the street that had to be addressed first.

”We’ve been looking for grant monies and we’ve found grant monies. We got a RAISE grant that we’re looking at for North Hills Street. We’re constantly looking for monies and ways to strengthen our infrastructure. And that’s important to any community.”

“The mayor had three major priorities, you know, as paving goes. The first one was 8th Street and then North Hills Street was the second one. Then the third was the Medical District. So right now we’re two for two. We’re waiting on North Hills Street funding to be received from the state, sometime in September, is what we’re told.”

Hodge said the next phase of the Medical District paving is 18th to 21st avenues, going south from 14th Street to 6th Street.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.