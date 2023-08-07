Funeral services for Mr. Frankie Fitzgerald will begin with visitation at 9:30 am Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11:30 am with Reverends Kyle Naylor and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

After battling a long illness, Mr. Fitzgerald passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 12:03 am surrounded by his loving family.

Frankie was born on September 19, 1948, in Quitman MS. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1966. Then he attended Meridian Jr. College and the University of Southern Mississippi. Frankie served in the Army National Guard. He learned to work hard at a young age and held a variety of jobs. While in school, he worked on pipelines for years. He was a social worker at Matty Hersee Hospital then later was promoted to clinic administrator. Later, Frankie served at Mississippi Vocational Rehab as a counselor for many years. After retirement from the state, he went to work driving charter buses for Meridian Coach and Travel. He loved seeing the country while helping others enjoy their trips. He drove buses for many East Central Community College sports teams and the gospel choir. He also drove as a part time school bus driver for West Lauderdale.

Frankie was an active man and enjoyed being healthy and fit. As a child, he played softball and continued this hobby as an adult. He loved participating in leagues and tournaments with his friends on the Jackson Flowers Team. Frankie was very friendly and therefore had many long lasting friendships. Frankie was a very talented Golden Glove boxer and won many trophies. He ran, swam, and cycled as long as his health would allow. Frankie participated in several triathlons, one marathon, and a Half Ironman.

Although he was frugal, one of his greatest joys was supporting and loving his family. He was a wonderful daddy and a great provider for his family. He attended many dance recitals, dance competitions, and football games to watch his daughters cheer and dance. He enjoyed camping with his family in their Winnebago motorhome. Frankie was an active member of Pine Grove Church where he and Laura taught children’s church for many years. He enjoyed singing in the choir.

There are many very dear and faithful friends and neighbors who helped with his care and we are forever grateful to you.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laura; daughters Courtney Pogue (Aaron) and Sara Knox (Daniel); five grandchildren Reece Pogue, Brylan Pogue, Cora Freeman, Mollie Knox, and Russ Knox; a sister Brenda Fitzgerald; and stepmother Thelma Fitzgerald.

Mr. Fitzgerald is preceded in death by his parents Jo Fitzgerald and Carl Fitzgerald.

Pallbearers will Danny Hall, Irby Lang, Doug Smith, Brandon Quin, Mark Hampson, and Danny Savell. Honorary pallbearers are Alan Cross, Brad Crawford, Jim George, and Quitman Lockley.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Water for Life or ALS Association at donate.als.org

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

