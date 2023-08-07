Mr. Jimmy Rash

Jimmy Rash
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Union: Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy Rash will be held at 11:15am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. David Robinson will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am at Milling Funeral Hone of Union prior to graveside services.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

