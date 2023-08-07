Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. JoAnn R. McElroy will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Nolan Butler officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. McElroy, age 85, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

JoAnn was born on December 7, 1937 in Tonawanda, New York to the late Karl and Geraldine Nielsen. After graduating from High School, she met and married the love of her life, Billy McElroy. After they married, they moved back to Mississippi where they raised their three children. She enjoyed attending Grace Bible Study. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who never missed a family event. She had a heart of gold. She enjoyed travelling all over the United States and even travelled to Canada, Norway, and Japan. Before she retired, she worked for Northeast Lauderdale Middle School as a bus driver and as an Assistant Teacher.

Survivors include her children, Vicki Shanaghan (Kerry), Todd McElroy (Susan), and Jeff McElroy (Becky); grandchildren, Ryan Shanaghan, Phillip Shanaghan (Dana), Kylee Shanaghan, Brandon McElroy (Stacy), Alex McElroy (Jessica), Madison McElroy, Will McElroy, and Jake McElroy; one great-granddaughter, Joanna McElroy, and one on the way; sisters, Kareen Pearce, Sandra Shiesley, and Pam Neaman (Tom); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy McElroy; her parents; and her brother-in-law, Ezra Pearce.

Pallbearers will be her six grandsons.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. McElroy be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

