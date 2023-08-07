Over forty Jackson firefighters call out sick in protest of low wages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forty-two Jackson firefighters called in sick Monday with what they’re calling the ‘red flu.’

It’s, perhaps, the most drastic measure they’ve taken so far in protest of low wages.

“For over 20 years, we’ve done our jobs continuously over and over again, and we haven’t received barely anything salary-wise to compensate us for what we’re worth,” longtime firefighter and JFD Union President RaSean Thomas said.

Their plea for higher pay comes less than a week after around eighty firefighters packed inside Jackson city hall with the same request.

In addition to the 42 who called in sick Monday, eight others took vacation time, and one didn’t show up at all.

This forced 59 people to pick up the slack by working overtime.

At a press conference, Thomas called the situation a matter of public concern and said he doesn’t think the protest will end until wages increase.

“It’s not going to get any better. We need something to be done, and we need it to be done now,” he said.

On the other hand, Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said he doesn’t foresee the movement lasting much longer, or at least, he hopes it doesn’t.

“We support them in their efforts to get a raise, but there are just ways to do that,” he said. “This is not what we advocate or what we hope they would be doing.”

Residents 3 On Your Side spoke to Monday also support better pay for fire crews and say they’re not necessarily against the measures some firefighters are taking to get them.

“They shouldn’t have to do that. They should be able to get a raise without having to take measures like that,” Jackson native Brenda Thomas said. “They have to do what they have to do to bring attention [to the issue].”

“They’ve just got to do what they’ve got to do,” another resident said. “I support it.”

So, with residents, leaders of the fire department, and the mayor’s administration all in support of better pay for firefighters, now the question becomes how to make the numbers work.

“We do not have an influx of new funding in the city of Jackson, so it has to be a question of what are we willing to sacrifice or what are residents willing to do collectively in order to meet the obligation?” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

One last thing to keep in mind is that paying overtime to almost 60 employees on top of paying sick time to everyone who called out Monday is likely costing the city a considerable amount of money.

City leaders say residents have nothing to worry about in terms of not having enough firefighters to respond to emergencies.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.