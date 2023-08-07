Quitman School District start new school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another local school opened its doors for its first day of the new school year.

The Panther spirit was felt through the halls at Quitman School District Monday morning.

High school senior Rhianna Price and Superintendent Dr. Minnie Dace share what they are looking forward to the most about the school year.

“My favorite is choir, obviously because I love singing. I do band, I do the theater. It’s the art program that’s new and I’m thinking about joining that because I love art, everything about that, it’s just amazing and they have a gardening club as well, and that’s very nice. I think I’m going to join that one too,” said Price.

“They are adding gardening for students that so because we want everybody to have a place, everybody fits and belongs somewhere and that’s one of those areas. We’re also starting show choir. We’re starting E-sports, which is gaming and videoing so that our students have more opportunities to get scholarships in more areas,” said Superintendent Dace.

News 11 sends well wishes to the Panthers as they start the new school year.

