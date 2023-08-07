Quitman School District start new school year

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another local school opened its doors for its first day of the new school year.

The Panther spirit was felt through the halls at Quitman School District Monday morning.

High school senior Rhianna Price and Superintendent Dr. Minnie Dace share what they are looking forward to the most about the school year.

“My favorite is choir, obviously because I love singing. I do band, I do the theater. It’s the art program that’s new and I’m thinking about joining that because I love art, everything about that, it’s just amazing and they have a gardening club as well, and that’s very nice. I think I’m going to join that one too,” said Price.

“They are adding gardening for students that so because we want everybody to have a place, everybody fits and belongs somewhere and that’s one of those areas. We’re also starting show choir. We’re starting E-sports, which is gaming and videoing so that our students have more opportunities to get scholarships in more areas,” said Superintendent Dace.

News 11 sends well wishes to the Panthers as they start the new school year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber L. Scott died in a wreck Saturday in Sumter County.
Woman dies in Sumter County crash
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Download our free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat along with a severe risk Sunday

Latest News

Newton County Schools opened up the brand new facility this school year as a way to expand its...
U.S. Representative Michael Guest tours Newton County’s new CTE facility
Clarke County Sheriff Republican candidates vie for your vote ahead of election day - clipped version
Quitman School District starts new school year
Anthony Chancelor, Hank Gandy, or Karey Williams will advance to the general election in...
Clarke County Sheriff Republican candidates vie for your vote ahead of election day