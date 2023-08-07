Roberta Crowe

Published: Aug. 7, 2023
Mrs. Roberta Crowe, 83, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Roberta was born in Lafayette, Indiana. She married Henry Eugene Crowe and together they owned and operated several successful pizza restaurants. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Mrs. Crowe is survived by her children, Deborah Chase (Michael), Michael Crowe (fiancé LaBrittany), and Linda Jackson (Tommy); her siblings, Sandra Swisher and Sharon Boes Barefield (Richard); her grandchildren, Jon Michael McElroy, Ashley Hernandez, Steve Wright, Micah Chase, Jacob Chase, Joshua Chase, Isaiah Chase, Elijah Chase, Michael Crowe, Cody Crowe, Liam Crowe, Cortney Dearman, and Tres Jackson; and twenty great-grandchildren.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Eugene Crowe; her parents, Robert and Lorene Whiteaker; her daughters, Tammy McElroy, Cheryl Wright, and Michelle Minatrea; and her siblings, Robert Whitaker, Isaac Whitaker, Larry Whitaker, Mark Whitaker, and Greg Whitaker.

No services are planned for Mrs. Crowe at this time.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Corbin Kill

Funeral Director | Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

