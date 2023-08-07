Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
Amber L. Scott died in a wreck Saturday in Sumter County.
Woman dies in Sumter County crash
Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music announced the ticketing link to see Dolly Parton at...
Dolly Parton to perform two shows at Ellis Theater
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside

Latest News

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
News 11 spotlights Merdian Police Officer, Erica Harmon, for our Frontline Responders this week.
Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer, Erica Harmon
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah,...
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South...
California authorities capture suspects in break-ins at Lake Tahoe homes: a mama bear and three cubs