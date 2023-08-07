Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on a car east of Houston, Mississippi.

The accident near Highway 8 and County Road 94 apparently happened as severe storms moved through the area.

Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris confirmed the deaths.

Meanwhile, trees were reported down in parts of Pontotoc, Monroe, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties with some power outages reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber L. Scott died in a wreck Saturday in Sumter County.
Woman dies in Sumter County crash
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Download our free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat along with a severe risk Sunday
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges

Latest News

Emmanuel Martinez, 22, died of his injuries at a Tuscaloosa hospital.
Man dies from injuries in Saturday wreck
Practice heat safety
WEATHER ALERT DAY! Dangerous heat and severe storms persist
News 11 spotlights Merdian Police Officer, Erica Harmon, for our Frontline Responders this week.
Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer Erica Harmon
Mississippi State wide receiver and return specialist, Lideatrick Griffin, known as “Tulu”,...
Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin hosts back to school giveaway at Philadelphia High School