U.S. Representative Michael Guest tours Newton County’s new CTE facility

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Representative for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District, Michael Guest toured the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility at Newton County School District Monday.

Throughout the tour, Guest spoke with students and teachers about how important this type of education is. Guest said he was impressed with the facility and is excited about the educational growth in the county.

“So we hope to continue to partner with you to see that this program is successful. Then again to take what you are doing here, replicate it, so that other communities have the same opportunity,” said Guest.

Newton County Schools opened up the brand new facility this school year as a way to expand its CTE program.

