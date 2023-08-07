Vessie Thompson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Place of Interment: Webb & Stephens Funeral Home North Location
Time and Date of Service: 1pm Thursday, August 10, 2023
Place of Visitation: Webb & Stephens Funeral Home North Location
Date and Time of Visitation: Thursday, August 9, 2023 5pm-7pm
Place of Interment: County Line Cemetery
Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes
7774-A Hwy 39 N
Meridian, MS 39305
PH: (601) 483-2206
FAX: (601) 693-2591
