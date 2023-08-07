WEATHER ALERT DAY! Dangerous heat and severe storms persist

Practice heat safety
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! The heat is not letting up as the entire viewing area is under An Excessive Heat Warning until 9pm tonight. High temperatures are in the upper 90s mainly near 100 degrees this afternoon. Today’s highs could possibly go on record as one of the warmest days for this time of year.

When humidity is taken into account heat indices could reach up to 115 degrees and potentially over. Hydrate properly and avoid the heat of the day between 10am-9pm tonight. Check on your friends and family making sure everyone knows how to identify the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

FIRST ALERT: SEVERE STORMS EXPECTED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Not only will the heat continue to loom, but so will the low end threat for severe weather. Umbrellas are needed later today as a front pushes through spiking the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threat with a low potential for flash flooding over Kemper, Neshoba, Sumter, and the very northern portion of Scott, Newton, and Lauderdale county.

This low end threat for severe weather will carry over for Tuesday. Even heavier downpours of rain are expected by tomorrow morning as early as 6am. So, as you get ready to get the kids out the door to school and head off to work umbrellas are needed. Heavy rain will last through much of the morning and into the afternoon. Remain weather aware storms bring the potential for hail, flash flooding, and damaging winds again tomorrow. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you updated. Have a great day.

