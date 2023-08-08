City of Meridian Arrest Report August 8, 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KIPP M LOVE
|1977
|3233 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 4
|MARCQUS S COLLINS
|1984
|3180 FOX LN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOSHUA B HOLLOWAY
|1987
|5347 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|FERNANDO PHILLIPS
|1983
|107 71ST PL APT M6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|AISHA L TOWNSEND
|2002
|185 S TAYLOR ST HICKORY, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:33 PM on August 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.