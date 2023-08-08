City of Meridian Arrest Report August 8, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KIPP M LOVE19773233 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 4
MARCQUS S COLLINS19843180 FOX LN RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOSHUA B HOLLOWAY19875347 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
FERNANDO PHILLIPS1983107 71ST PL APT M6 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
AISHA L TOWNSEND2002185 S TAYLOR ST HICKORY, MSRESISTING ARREST
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:33 PM on August 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

