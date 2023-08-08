Clayton Cobler eyeing retirement

Eight candidates seek to replace Clayton Cobler as Coroner of Lauderdale County
By Lindsey Hall
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the last 62 years, a man by the last name of Cobler has been associated with the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office. Clayton Cobler has held down the post for almost the last 20 years and prior to that, his dad served as either Deputy Coroner or Coroner since 1956. That will end come January as Clayton officially retires from a job that he says can be very rewarding and heart wrenching.

“I grew up doing this, so I don’t know anything else to do,” said Cobler. “It is bittersweet. I’m tired. I’m not going to miss the five-year-old deaths or the car crashes or things like that. I’m going to miss talking to the people, the fellowship with the nurses, the medics, the police and everybody. You have to remove your emotions. You really do. After you get home, you may get off in a corner and squall. When you’re on scene, you have to remain professional.”

There are 8 candidates seeking to become the new Coroner for Lauderdale County, including five Republicans and three Democrats.

