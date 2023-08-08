Day before primary election day status check

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -You’ve seen the ads and gotten the mailers. Now, it’s almost go-time for election day. Polls open at 7:00 Tuesday morning, and we’re checking in on one of the most-watched races.

The social media endorsements narrowed in on Republican stronghold Madison County in the 11th hour. Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler cites judicial redistricting accusations as the reason.

CHRIS MCDANIEL HAS GIVEN HIS WORD TO PROTECT MADISON-RANKIN COUNTY’S JUDICIAL DISTRICT!!! I BELIEVE HIM!! Posted by Mary Hawkins Butler on Sunday, August 6, 2023

Hosemann responded on Facebook saying: “I have repeatedly committed to the voters of Rankin and Madison Counties that the Senate will not sever the Rankin-Madison circuit court district. I do not support changing the district, and neither does any Republican Senator I have talked to.”

And adding a set of endorsements from three other Madison County mayors.

We appreciate the support and endorsement of Madison County Mayors Gene McGee of Ridgeland, Les Childress of Flora, and Walter Morrison of Gluckstadt. Each are thriving, well-managed communities. Please go vote tomorrow! #TeamDelbert Posted by Delbert Hosemann on Monday, August 7, 2023

They’re rallying supporters in the final hours with Hosemann’s campaign saying he plans to be all over the state today phone banking, making calls to ask Mississippians for their vote. Chris McDaniel is spending election eve in North Mississippi towns. And they’re all hoping for a good turnout at the polls. In-person absentee voting ended Saturday, and mail-ins can still be postmarked by election day. S

“And from those numbers were early, roughly 2,000 votes ahead of absentee votes that were cast, which means we should have a pretty good turnout,” explained Secretary of State Michael Watson. “But the numbers that we saw at the end of Saturday, and those that we think will come in again by mail, eclipse 2019, which should project a better turnout than we saw in 2019.”

With heat, possible rain, and school just starting back, Mississippi Votes is stressing the importance of making a voting plan and sticking to it.

“This is a big five-tier election cycle, and making a plan to vote, making sure that none of these challenges affect you in any way is crucial, right, because every vote counts, especially for this year,” said Velvet Scott, Mississippi Votes Managing Director.

If you’ve voted absentee, the Secretary of State’s office now has a feature on that website that allows you to track the status of the ballot and ensure your vote is counted.

