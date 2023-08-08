FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat returns Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had a nice break in the dangerous heat for Election Day. Temps were below the average courtesy of clouds, rain, and a cold front that managed to cross the area. Hopefully, everyone took advantage of the cooler day because the dangerous heat is back for Wednesday.

There will be less clouds & rain, so highs will be able to climb back to near average for Hump Day...reaching the mid 90s. It’ll remain humid, but as a warm front lifts north of our area...it’ll bring even higher dew points (mid-upper 70s). So, temps in the 90s and dew points in the mid-upper 70s will lead to heat indices getting back into the danger zone of 105-110. Because of this, make sure that you plan accordingly for the heat: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Also, with a warm front sliding north, it could help trigger spotty showers & storms along with the heat of the day. There’s a low possibility that a storm or two could reach severe limits...mainly due to damaging wind. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for your Wednesday, and have ways of getting severe alerts.

Thursday through Sunday, expect daily hit & miss storms with more dangerous heat. Also, next week won’t be much of a difference. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for upates.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet.

