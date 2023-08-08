Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 8, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Practice heat safety
WEATHER ALERT DAY! Dangerous heat and severe storms persist
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Emmanuel Martinez, 22, died of his injuries at a Tuscaloosa hospital.
Man dies from injuries in Saturday wreck
News 11 spotlights Merdian Police Officer, Erica Harmon, for our Frontline Responders this week.
Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer Erica Harmon
Amber L. Scott died in a wreck Saturday in Sumter County.
Woman dies in Sumter County crash

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 8, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 7, 2023
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 7, 2023
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report