At least 22 wrong ballots handed out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday morning, at least 22 voters received incorrect ballots at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Meridian.

According to Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk, Donna Jill Johnson, ballots were distributed with incorrect voting information and missing races.

The mistake was caught and the ballots were corrected.

Johnson said nothing can be done about the voters that received the incorrect ballots.

If a candidate in one of the races left off the ballot loses by 22 or fewer votes, the candidate can contest the race.

