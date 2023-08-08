MDOT relaunches anti-litter campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation Tuesday announced it will relaunch its anti-litter campaign this fall with the message to put litter in its place, in a trash receptacle, and to recycle when possible.

Executive Director Brad White and MDOT employees will participate in a media campaign. The agency hopes to make an immediate impact to reduce litter and save the state money.

“Litter is a big problem in Mississippi. MDOT spends over $3 million a year picking up litter. This is money that could be used to build and maintain roads and bridges. Let’s all be good stewards of our great state and make the choice to put our trash where it belongs.”

MDOT is also launching a new anti-litter webpage. The one-stop hub contains information on the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program, Mississippi litter stats and resources, stormwater pollution information and anti-litter teacher resources and more.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.