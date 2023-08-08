MDOT relaunches anti-litter campaign
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation Tuesday announced it will relaunch its anti-litter campaign this fall with the message to put litter in its place, in a trash receptacle, and to recycle when possible.
Executive Director Brad White and MDOT employees will participate in a media campaign. The agency hopes to make an immediate impact to reduce litter and save the state money.
MDOT is also launching a new anti-litter webpage. The one-stop hub contains information on the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program, Mississippi litter stats and resources, stormwater pollution information and anti-litter teacher resources and more.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.