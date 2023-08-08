Meridian Police Department welcomes two new officers

Submitted by City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Rookie Meridian Police officers, Chameria Washington and Camden Murphy, are spending their first days on the job learning about strategies as well as rules and regulations before they take to the streets of the community.

“It has been a good day,” Washington said about her first day on the job.

Washington and Murphy, who started with MPD Monday, graduated last week from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. The two share a longtime interest in law enforcement.

“I was raised around first responders,” Murphy, 25, said. “At the age of 18, I realized I wanted to become a police officer due to a family tragedy.”

Washington realized at age 6 she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“I lived near a police department while growing up in Columbus, Ohio,” the 22-year-old said. “We had a good relationship with the officers.”

After several days training inside, Washington and Murphy will venture outside Wednesday for their first day in patrol duty, working alternate shifts.

Washington is the daughter of Angela Washington. Murphy, a native of Talladega, Ala., is the son of Michele Chavers.