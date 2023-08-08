Funeral services for Mr. Dan Welborn Houston will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Collinsville First Baptist Church with the Reverends Hal Bates, Paul Sizemore, and Ben Simpson officiating. Interment will follow at Collinsville First Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Houston, 87, died Monday, August 7, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Mr. Dan worked as a salesman with Herrington Insurance Company for many years until his retirement. Mr. Dan was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Collinsville” by all who knew him. He was a Veteran of the Air National Guard and Army National Guard with over 20 years of service. He was a long-time member of Collinsville First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and in various other roles for many years.

Mr. Dan is survived by his daughter Dana Keely (Randy); son-in-law, Joe Williams (Tammie); grandchildren Charity Jones (Joel), Chase Keely, Matt Williams (Rachelle), Haley Hedrick (Blake). Great-grandchildren Kealey, Mackenzie, Scott, Taylor, Cale, Brynlee, Weston, Jordan, Aaron, Josiah, Olivia, and Houston; great-great-grandchildren, Jase and Levi, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Houston is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Houston; daughter, Jill Williams; his grandson Chance Keely; and his parents, Jessie and Irene Houston;

Pallbearers will be Matt Williams, Blake Hedrick, Chase Keely, Joel Jones, Scott Jones, and Adrian Holdiness with Jack Cook, Billy Nabors, Bobby Brown, Connie Mack Smith, Joe Byrd, Dewayne Joyner, Danny Luke, and Ronnie Roberts serving as Honorary Pallbearers.

The Houston family suggests memorials be made as donations to Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Houston Family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the church.

