By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Snowden will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Shucktown with Rev. Melvin Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Shucktown with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Snowden, 81, of Meridian, who died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson. A visitation will be Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

