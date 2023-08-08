Polls are now open in Mississippi.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People are voting at the polls as early as 7 am at Northpark Church on Highway 39 N. Issues ranging from governors race to local corners, judges, and supervisors are drawing people to the polls in Lauderdale County.

Some local politicians are taking the last few hours to drum up support for your vote. Signs are lining streets to polling places, with some candidates standing at access points.

For more information on local candidates, before you head to the polls, you can visit our Election Information page.

Signs are lining streets to polling places (WTOK - TV)

Statewide, a bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor is one of several races to watch in Mississippi party primaries.

Republican incumbent Delbert Hosemann is challenged by state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino. In November, the Republican primary winner will face business consult D. Ryan Grover, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Hosemann is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor after serving three terms as secretary of state. He has touted a teacher pay raise, millions in new funding for public education, and a budget surplus. Hosemann has also called McDaniel a “pathological liar” and accused his campaign of “despicable” behavior.

McDaniel, of Ellisville, is a four-term state legislator who has lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade, including a 2014 election that he refused to concede. He says Hosemann isn’t conservative enough and has appointed too many Democrats to committees chairmanships in the state Senate. Both candidates have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump.

Longino, of Brandon, says she wants to expand Medicaid to cover people who work in jobs that pay modest wages and don’t provide private health insurance.

Grover, of Hattiesburg, says he wants to clog Mississippi’s “Brain Drain.” The state is losing too many educated young people, which is hampering economic growth, Grover says.

The lieutenant governor presides over the 52-member Mississippi Senate, appoints senators to committees, and names the committee leaders.

Polls close at 7 pm.

To keep up with Election numbers all day, you can view our Elections Map Page or the Elections Results Page.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.