Funeral services for Reverend Ralph “Ed” Flaskamp will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Brother Alex Biddles and Brother Hal Bates will officiate. Burial will follow at 12:15 at the Mississippi Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Rev. Ralph “Ed” Flaskamp, age 75, of Meridian went to his heavenly home on Monday, August 7, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Reverend Flaskamp was born in Maryland to the late Norman and Alma Flaskamp. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 and retired as Sergeant First Class in 1997. He married his high school sweetheart, Pam Flaskamp, in 1969 and together they raised two daughters and a son. After retirement from the Army, he was ordained at Oak Grove Baptist Church and pastored Trinity Baptist Church for many years. In his spare time, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, making jewelry, and metal detecting. He dearly loved his family and especially adored spending time with his grands and great-grands. Ed was passionate about sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone he met. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be deeply missed by many who loved him.

Reverend Flaskamp is survived by his wife, Pam Flaskamp; his children, Lisa Carney, Michelle Rutledge (Bruce), and Troy Flaskamp (Shannon); his brothers, George Flaskamp and Mark Flaskamp (Joyce); his grandchildren, Jacob Carney, Brandon Carney, Kayla Reynolds, Ian Rutledge, Hannah Clearman (Colby), Marisa Garner, Alexa Hughes (Brock), Kaitlyn Bonner (Blake), Hunter Thrower (Sarah), Zach Flaskamp, and Logan Flaskamp; and his great-grandchildren, Piper, Annaliese, Jace, Jacoby, Lauralynn, Kenny, Briggs, Briar, Collyns, Caroline, and Holland; and a special cousin, Kathy Blume.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Alma Flaskamp; his brother, Norman “Rick” Flaskamp; and a great-granddaughter, Lela Rose.

The family would like to express appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and staff of the ICU at Anderson Regional Medical Center, as well as the nurses and staff of Accent Care Hospice.

Pall bearers will be Zach Flaskamp, Logan Flaskamp, Ian Rutledge, Hunter Thrower, Jacob Carney, Brandon Carney, Colby Clearman, and Jesse Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Friday, August 11 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

