Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Sumter County woman died Monday in a 2-car crash on Highway 17 in Choctaw County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was critically injured when the Honda Accord she was a passenger in collided with a Ford F-150 about 6:30 p.m., four miles north of Butler.

ALEA said Deas was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and later died of her injuries at University Hospital in Birmingham. The driver of the Honda, LaShanti S. Deas, 20, also of Ward, was injured and taken to University Hospital in Birmingham for treatment. Officials said the driver of the truck was a juvenile.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

