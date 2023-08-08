Three-year-old Evie’s Make-A-Wish granted

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recovering from cancer is often referred to as a battle. Three-year-old Evie Warden was diagnosed with leukemia, but there’s a reason why she can celebrate surrounded by family and friends like you see here. Everyone in this room knows there’s no one stronger than Evie.

Evie’s path back to health has been a long one and she’s fought hard to be where she is today. Make-a-Wish saw that and decided they’d help her make her Disney princess dreams become a reality.

In December Make-A-Wish is granting Evie’s wish and sending her and her family to Disney World so she can meet her favorite Disney princesses. Local Make-a-Wish wish granters joined Evie’s family at Mitchell Distributing to reveal the surprise trip to her with gifts and cake as well.

“It’s a really great program. I look forward to granting wishes for children that are sick and having, you know, treatments, and it’s something for them to look forward to when their wish gets granted,” said Crystal Price, Make-A-Wish Wish Granter.

Excitement for three-year-old Evie filled the air, but no one could be more excited for her than her father, Randy Warden.

“It’s been... it’s been wild, you know, obviously early on it was when you found out we were diagnosed with leukemia, it was tragic and I would like to say this. Once we got, you know, once we got going and find out what we had to do, everybody’s been incredible that we’ve been at bat since they’ve done great with the treatments and now, we’re almost done with, you know, the major treatments and going to maintenance. And she’s been a trooper. And this community has been unbelievable. They really have. They’ve been behind us 100% and now we’re going to Disney World. So, it’s incredible. We’re very excited. Evie is over the moon,” said Warden.

Warden says that friends, family, the good Lord, and the overwhelming kindness of the community have been the support they needed to stay strong and hopeful during these times. Thanks to them and Make-A-Wish, Evie’s dream is now more than within reach.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Practice heat safety
WEATHER ALERT DAY! Dangerous heat and severe storms persist
Emmanuel Martinez, 22, died of his injuries at a Tuscaloosa hospital.
Man dies from injuries in Saturday wreck
Election 2023
Election Information
News 11 spotlights Merdian Police Officer, Erica Harmon, for our Frontline Responders this week.
Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer Erica Harmon

Latest News

Chameria Washington and Camden Murphy are new on the force this week.
Meridian Police Department welcomes two new officers
Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Eight candidates seek to replace Clayton Cobler as Coroner of Lauderdale County
Clayton Cobler eyeing retirement