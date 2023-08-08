Three-year-old Evie’s Make-A-Wish granted

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recovering from cancer is often referred to as a battle. Three-year-old Evie Warden was diagnosed with leukemia, but there’s a reason why she can celebrate surrounded by family and friends like you see here. Everyone in this room knows there’s no one stronger than Evie.

Evie’s path back to health has been a long one and she’s fought hard to be where she is today. Make-a-Wish saw that and decided they’d help her make her Disney princess dreams become a reality.

In December Make-A-Wish is granting Evie’s wish and sending her and her family to Disney World so she can meet her favorite Disney princesses. Local Make-a-Wish wish granters joined Evie’s family at Mitchell Distributing to reveal the surprise trip to her with gifts and cake as well.

“It’s a really great program. I look forward to granting wishes for children that are sick and having, you know, treatments, and it’s something for them to look forward to when their wish gets granted,” said Crystal Price, Make-A-Wish Wish Granter.

Excitement for three-year-old Evie filled the air, but no one could be more excited for her than her father, Randy Warden.

“It’s been... it’s been wild, you know, obviously early on it was when you found out we were diagnosed with leukemia, it was tragic and I would like to say this. Once we got, you know, once we got going and find out what we had to do, everybody’s been incredible that we’ve been at bat since they’ve done great with the treatments and now, we’re almost done with, you know, the major treatments and going to maintenance. And she’s been a trooper. And this community has been unbelievable. They really have. They’ve been behind us 100% and now we’re going to Disney World. So, it’s incredible. We’re very excited. Evie is over the moon,” said Warden.

Warden says that friends, family, the good Lord, and the overwhelming kindness of the community have been the support they needed to stay strong and hopeful during these times. Thanks to them and Make-A-Wish, Evie’s dream is now more than within reach.

