Todd Kemp reflects on 24 years as Clarke County Sheriff

Sheriff Todd Kemp was elected sheriff in November 1999 and is set to retire in December 2023.
Sheriff Todd Kemp was elected sheriff in November 1999 and is set to retire in December 2023.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As new candidates vie for official seats across our area, News 11 is hearing from some county officials who are set to retire at the end of their term.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp did not seek re-election in this year’s race after being elected sheriff in November 1999. Todd Kemp started his career as a dispatcher in 1979. He later became a deputy in 1988. He was a chief deputy for eight years, then later became sheriff in 2000.

News 11 spoke with Kemp about his time as sheriff for the last 24 years. He said being sheriff takes in a lot of responsibility from being the custodian of the courthouse, jail, and county ranger, and budgeting money for the sheriff’s office.

Kemp said a lot of things have changed in the county in recent years but he is very blessed to be elected by the people as many times as he has.

“It’s a very humbling experience for that many people to put you in their confidence so that’s been the reward for me and I’ve tried to return the reward and I’ve tried to help the people of this county and tried to take care of the people of this county. Yea, there are a lot of things that I wish I could go back and do differently but we can’t go back in time we have to look to the future. There will be a new sheriff taking office come January 1, 2023, so my prayers and thoughts are out to that person, whoever that person is,” said Kemp.

Kemp said his advice for the upcoming sheriff is to listen to the people, take care of them the best you can, and treat everyone like you want to be treated.

Kemp is set to retire in December 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Practice heat safety
WEATHER ALERT DAY! Dangerous heat and severe storms persist
Emmanuel Martinez, 22, died of his injuries at a Tuscaloosa hospital.
Man dies from injuries in Saturday wreck
Election 2023
Election Information
News 11 spotlights Merdian Police Officer, Erica Harmon, for our Frontline Responders this week.
Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer Erica Harmon

Latest News

Chameria Washington and Camden Murphy are new on the force this week.
Meridian Police Department welcomes two new officers
Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Local Make-a-Wish wish granters joined Evie’s family at Mitchell Distributing to reveal the...
Three-year-old Evie’s Make-A-Wish granted
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl