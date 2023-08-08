Todd Kemp reflects on 24 years as Clarke County Sheriff

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As new candidates vie for official seats across our area, News 11 is hearing from some county officials who are set to retire at the end of their term.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp did not seek re-election in this year’s race after being elected sheriff in November 1999. Todd Kemp started his career as a dispatcher in 1979. He later became a deputy in 1988. He was a chief deputy for eight years, then later became sheriff in 2000.

News 11 spoke with Kemp about his time as sheriff for the last 24 years. He said being sheriff takes in a lot of responsibility from being the custodian of the courthouse, jail, and county ranger, and budgeting money for the sheriff’s office.

Kemp said a lot of things have changed in the county in recent years but he is very blessed to be elected by the people as many times as he has.

“It’s a very humbling experience for that many people to put you in their confidence so that’s been the reward for me and I’ve tried to return the reward and I’ve tried to help the people of this county and tried to take care of the people of this county. Yea, there are a lot of things that I wish I could go back and do differently but we can’t go back in time we have to look to the future. There will be a new sheriff taking office come January 1, 2023, so my prayers and thoughts are out to that person, whoever that person is,” said Kemp.

Kemp said his advice for the upcoming sheriff is to listen to the people, take care of them the best you can, and treat everyone like you want to be treated.

Kemp is set to retire in December 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.