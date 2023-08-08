WEATHER ALERT DAY! Severe storms are brewing

By Avaionia Smith
Aug. 8, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! All the kiddos are heading back to school and you may be heading to the polls, so don’t let the rain put a damper on your day. The entire viewing are is under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather. Remain weather aware as storms rolls through between as early as 9am-1pm this afternoon. We already woke up to scattered showers across the area, so don’t leave that rain gear behind.

Today’s primary threats are wind gust up to 60mph along with the low potential for flash flooding. Between a quarter to an half of inch of rainfall is expected. Try to limit travel on the roadways as much as possible when strong storms move in. Scattered showers could last through the afternoon so keep rain gear handy.

Highs are in the upper 80s this afternoon due to the cold front, rain, and cloud cover, but parts of our area are still under a Heat Advisory. Smith, Jasper, and Clarke county could see feels-like temperatures up to 105 degrees as the Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7pm tonight. Highs will return to the upper 90s by tomorrow, so continue to practice heat safety areal wide. Remain weather aware and have a terrific Tuesday.

