WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are possible for Election Day

A cold front will move into our area and stall a bit for Tuesday. This feature, plus upper-level energy, will help support showers & storms for our Election Day. There’s actually the potential for a complex of storms to move into our area on Tuesday morning between 9AM and Noon. It could bring the potential for damaging winds, so it’s important to have ways of getting alerts before you start your Tuesday. Heavy rain, and frequent lightning can also be expected as storms move in. Localized flooding and hail can’t be ruled out.

The storms won’t stick around all day, and the weather will greatly improve by the PM drive-time. Yet, the benefit of clouds & rain will be COOLER weather for Tuesday. Highs will range from the mid 80s - low 90s pending on the timing of the rain. Regardless, it’ll remain humid... there’s no changing that for a little while.

The rest of the week, highs return to the mid 90s with heat indices over 100. Yet, there will be daily rain chances. So, make sure to carry an umbrella every day.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet in the tropics for now.

