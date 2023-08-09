2023 Primary Election voter turnout in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Polls closed Tuesday evening for the 2023 Primary Election.

News 11 spoke with voters and the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk about the big day.

According to the circuit clerk’s office, voter turnout for the primary election was a success.

Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said the election ballot was full of different races ranging from the governor’s race to local coroners, judges, and supervisors drawing in large numbers of voters to the polls.

“Our numbers have been up for Lauderdale County. Secretary of State’s office is over here, observing like they are in on the other 81 counties, and we appreciate them, and they always compliment Lauderdale counties process, and our election commission is doing a great job. We appreciate that,” said Johnson.

Some voters in Meridian talk about why it was important for them to make their voices heard at the polls.

“I believe that if you want life to get better, you need to make an effort, and this is my effort,” said Sylvia Peterson, a voter.

“I’m glad that I was able to get up to come out and vote. The reason it’s so important to make. It’s for a change. We need a change,” said Lula Randolph, another voter.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office said they want to thank all voters for participating in the primary election.

