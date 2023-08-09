Anthony Allen “Too Tall” Plott, 63, of Livingston passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born December 24, 1959, in York, Alabama, to Walter Dial Plott and Anna Kathryn Shelby Plott.

Too Tall, as many knew him, was a self-employed professional truck driver.

Survivors include his two brothers, Walter Eugene Plott (Lynn) and Thomas Lynn Plott (Teresa); and three nieces, Megan Plott; Angel Plott; and Jennifer Plott Mason (Mike).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Kathryn Plott.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Hadden Presbyterian Church in Livingston with Rev. Mike Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Boyd Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers: Jimmy Dial, Kevin Dial, Jake Dial, Richard Dill, Ed Boyd, and Bill Johnson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.