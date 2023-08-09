Anthony Chancelor leads in Republican race for Clarke County Sheriff

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Republican candidates were on the ballot for Clarke County Sheriff Tuesday, but it was Anthony Chancelor who led the pack.

As of Tuesday, Anthony Chancelor received 74% of the vote followed by Hank Gandy with 14% and Karey Williams with 12%.

Chancelor said he is very overwhelmed and humbled by the support the county has given him and his family through the primaries. Chancelor said he had been campaigning since April, going door to door to talk with as many voters as he could.

Now he said it’s rewarding to see his hard work come to fruition.

“It’s not going to stop here. I’ve already started to prepare to get ready to get to the November general election. As I said, that was just one step, but we got a good way to go. There’re three more contenders in the general election. But we want to carry this momentum and hopefully carry a little bit more. I’m thankful for the support the county has given us and I’ll be looking forward to November 7. It’s just boots on the ground mainly. I want to continue to get out here and see the people and I want the people to know that they can find me if they need me. That’s the biggest thing. If I get elected sheriff, I’m going to be available and if they need me, they’ll be able to get me. Our number 1 priority is the safety and security of the people of this county,” said Chancelor.

Chancelor also thanks God and his family for their support during this time. Election results aren’t final until Absentee ballots and affidavits are counted.

The general election is on November 7, 2023.

