Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces independent Johnson in November

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun defeated Republican challenger Ricky Roberts in the primary race for sheriff, taking 56% of the complete but still unofficial vote Tuesday.

Calhoun has been part of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for the last 30 years, as a reserve deputy, patrol deputy and chief deputy for 18 years.

Roberts recently retired as a Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge and previously was a constable and career Meridian police officer.

Calhoun faces Democrat Gerald Reon Johnson, who faced no opposition in the primary, in the general election Nov. 7.

Johnson is a graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy and was a police officer and an auxiliary officer with Meridian Police Department in the 1970s, and operated a private security agency from 1989 to 2008, according to his published resume.

