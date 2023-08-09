Carver Elementary’s First Day of School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first day of school is always an exciting time for teachers and students alike.

That excitement was definitely in the air today at Carver Elementary.

In fact, it’s the first first day in what might feel like a long time for Carver, as Carver Middle School closed down last year.

However, the community can rest easy now seeing students walk through the doors of the newly named Carver Elementary.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to see. You know what the school year brings for my kids? I have a, I have a first grader and I have a kindergartener. And they were, I think they were more excited to leave the house this morning than I was. As I walked in like, I felt the love, I felt the welcome, and I felt, you know, so I was like, yeah, this this is a perfect school for my kids.”, said parent Keona Gordon Forbes.

Third Grader, Kahymani Fox, spoke with News 11 before his first day saying, “I’m really excited, but a little nervous because I don’t really know most of the way through this school because it’s like a really big But I’m really excited to learn, explore and have fun.”

Carver Elementary opens it’s doors bringing in students and staff from TJ Harris and Okland Heights, making it the largest elementary school in the meridian public school district.

Former Carver Middle school student, Amanda Shadwick, is now the principal of Carver Elementary and spoke to News 11 about their plans for the upcoming school year.

“We are so excited to welcome kids back into the building today. And we have a brand new building, fresh coat of paint and we’re just looking forward to educating kids this.”, expressed Principal Shadwick.

“So Carver Elementary was previously a middle school. It was one of the first middle schools on the West side of town. We’re just so glad to be open to building back home, welcoming children into the building, and we’re going to teach them about the history of the building so they can know where we got our start.”

As students filed into their classes, Carver Elementary looks forward to a safe and prosperous reopening school year and growing some great young leaders.

