Carver Elementary’s First Day of School

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first day of school is always an exciting time for teachers and students alike.

That excitement was definitely in the air today at Carver Elementary.

In fact, it’s the first first day in what might feel like a long time for Carver, as Carver Middle School closed down last year.

However, the community can rest easy now seeing students walk through the doors of the newly named Carver Elementary.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to see. You know what the school year brings for my kids? I have a, I have a first grader and I have a kindergartener. And they were, I think they were more excited to leave the house this morning than I was. As I walked in like, I felt the love, I felt the welcome, and I felt, you know, so I was like, yeah, this this is a perfect school for my kids.”, said parent Keona Gordon Forbes.

Third Grader, Kahymani Fox, spoke with News 11 before his first day saying, “I’m really excited, but a little nervous because I don’t really know most of the way through this school because it’s like a really big But I’m really excited to learn, explore and have fun.”

Carver Elementary opens it’s doors bringing in students and staff from TJ Harris and Okland Heights, making it the largest elementary school in the meridian public school district.

Former Carver Middle school student, Amanda Shadwick, is now the principal of Carver Elementary and spoke to News 11 about their plans for the upcoming school year.

“We are so excited to welcome kids back into the building today. And we have a brand new building, fresh coat of paint and we’re just looking forward to educating kids this.”, expressed Principal Shadwick.

“So Carver Elementary was previously a middle school. It was one of the first middle schools on the West side of town. We’re just so glad to be open to building back home, welcoming children into the building, and we’re going to teach them about the history of the building so they can know where we got our start.”

As students filed into their classes, Carver Elementary looks forward to a safe and prosperous reopening school year and growing some great young leaders.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Practice heat safety
WEATHER ALERT DAY! Dangerous heat and severe storms persist
Election 2023
Election Information
Emmanuel Martinez, 22, died of his injuries at a Tuscaloosa hospital.
Man dies from injuries in Saturday wreck
News 11 spotlights Merdian Police Officer, Erica Harmon, for our Frontline Responders this week.
Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer Erica Harmon

Latest News

Heat Alerts are in effect
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat returns Wednesday
Mississippi is relaunching its anti-litter campaign
MDOT relaunches anti-litter campaign
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Sheriff Todd Kemp was elected sheriff in November 1999 and is set to retire in December 2023.
Todd Kemp reflects on 24 years as Clarke County Sheriff