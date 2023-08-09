City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MARCQUS S COLLINS19843180 FOX LN MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RAHEEM R COLLIER1991HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JEBIDIAH APPLEBEE1985790 21ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ALTON M VALE19762704 VALLEY RD LOT 113 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
TOMMIE J REED JR19775672 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

