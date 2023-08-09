GOP race for Laud. Co. Coroner headed to run-off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The race for Lauderdale County Coroner is headed to a run-off on the Republican side as Stella McMahan surprised many by taking the most votes in Tuesday’s primary elections.

McMahan garnered 29 percent of the votes (3,653) and will likely face Kenneth Graham, who holds a slim 49-vote lead over Kevin Smith as results are awaiting official certification by the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

”It’s been a learning experience for sure just going door to door,” said McMahan. “I feel like I’m trespassing. They wanted someone coming to their door and talk to them and tell them about themselves and why they’re doing what they’re doing. That’s what I’m doing what I’m doing. I love caring for these families and I want to care for all of them in Lauderdale County.”

Graham picked up 3,128 votes to squeak past Smith, who had 3,079 votes. “I’m thrilled to be in the run-off,” said Graham. “I won’t change anything I do. I’ll continue to go door-to-door and encourage everyone to get out and vote. I don’t want to take by signs down in August because it’s too hot so hopefully I can leave them up until November.”

The winner of the August 29th run-off will face Democrat winner Rita Jackson in the November general election.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.