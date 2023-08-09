DECISION 2023: Jasper Co. Primary Election results

Jacqueline L. Barnett and Andrew L. Richardson will face off in the primary run-off election on Tues. Aug. 29.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Results are rolling in as ballot boxes are being counted in the Pine Belt for the 2023 Mississippi Primary Elections.

The crowded Jasper County justice court judge democratic race will go into a run-off, as candidate Jacqueline L. Barnett took 46% of the votes, and Andrew L. Richardson took 25% of the votes. Other candidates that were a part of the election were Rhonda R. Hales (11%); Ronnie W. Hamrick (10%) and Jean Morgan (nine percent).

Barnett and Richardson will face off in the primary run-off election on Tues. Aug. 29.

In the Democratic beat supervisor races, below are the results of each race:

  • Beat 1 Supervisor – Eddie Helms (69%) defeats Willie G. Page Sr. (31%)
  • Beat 2 Supervisor – Sandy Stephens (76%) defeats Perry R. Logan (15%) and Mario Price (10%)
  • Beat 3 Supervisor – Doug Rogers (76%) defeats Steven Lindsey (24%)
  • Beat 4 Supervisor – Randy Corley (83%) defeats Hurston L. Hegwood (18%)
  • Beat 5 Supervisor – John Raphael Jones (52%) defeats John W. Buxton (39%) and William Henry Hayes (nine percent)

Katrice Campbell will take the Democratic tax assessor and collector race against Mike M. King as she gets 60% of the votes.

To see the results of all of the races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

