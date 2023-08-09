History of Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Billy Sollie has served as sheriff of Lauderdale County for 27 years. That is the longest time a person has held the position in the county’s history.

Throughout his nearly three decades of service, he has been on the frontlines of nearly every emergency including the Lockheed Martin shooting of 2003.

Sollie said he has worked hard to set the standards high in the department and with this hard work, the department gained something special.

“Well, the biggest thing is the accreditation. In 2007, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was the first in the state to become accredited through the state standards. We hope that whoever is elected next Tuesday will continue that process because just like hospitals, just like universities, they’re all accredited. And we can only hope that this continues down the road because it does make you do what you say you’re going to do,” said Sollie.

“Many tragedies that we as an organization have had to deal with. Of course, the one that received the most notoriety nationally and internationally was the Lockheed Martin shooting. I was very proud of the men and women that responded to that location and professionally handled themselves in a manner that made us all proud of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department,” said Sollie.

During retirement, Sheriff Sollie is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

