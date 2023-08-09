Services for Reverend Hollis Warren will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Damascus Freewill Baptist Church with the Reverends Bob Trimble and Tony Volken officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Reverend Warren, 85, of Bailey, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home.

Bro. Warren was first and foremost a Christian; he pastored and spread God’s Word for over 50 years. He worked as a general contractor for many years and was gifted in using his hands and mind. He could build nearly anything you could request. He was lovingly referred to as Papaw Warren and he loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.

Mr. Hollis is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Carolyn Warren; children, Terrie George and Jeff Warren (Lynda); grandchildren Danielle, Allen, and Courtney; great-grandchildren Jayden, Barrett, and Weston, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Bro. Warren is preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Estelle Warren; daughter, Holly Warren; and his siblings Arnita Fields and Edmond Warren.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Moon, Curt Maye, Todd Ratcliff, Jimmy Weathers, Mike Myers, Jackie Penny, and Wilmer Wiggins.

The Warren family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the church.

