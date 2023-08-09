Lauderdale County election ballot mix-up

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bit of a mix-up happened at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Tuesday morning.

Election ballots were passed out that had incorrect voting information and left out races.

District One Election Commissioner Chuck Overby said they took steps to correct the error.

“Our poll workers, they do this twice a year and they were a little overwhelmed to start off with it on the day. There was human error, something we caught very quickly. Thank you to the voters for calling and letting us know, you know that there was an issue and we jumped right on. Got it all squared away and there were about 20 ballots that were handed out incorrectly, possibly incorrect, because some of them were good, but there’s no way to know, you know. So, we got it all fixed and everything’s on the up and up now. We’ve also contacted all the candidates that were involved in that. We’ve explained to them what’s going on, have been transparent with them, they’ve been very positive back to us and they understand, you know, things happen and but we jump right on it,” said Commissioner Overby.

News 11 will keep you updated on election results on air and online.

