Meridian City Council discuss road improvements, educational partnership at work session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held a work session on Tuesday to discuss several topics aimed to advance the city in different areas.

The city council discussed several topics ranging from road improvements to new school programs.

The Meridian Public School District Foundation for Educational Excellence sat down with the city council to discuss plans for the program and its funding.

Neil Henry, the President of the Foundation said receiving additional money from the city would be beneficial for the school district.

“It can range from anything from grants where hands-on learning is in place in the classroom. It may be in the form of a field trip that’s different than a traditional field trip. Maybe it’s from a community career aspect where they can go and see a business and what they do and see that maybe they could have some hands-on learning through that. But we want to provide something that’s unique and different than what our schools already do. They’re already busy and they already do a ton, and we just want to do our part in helping them with some additional opportunities,” said Henry.

The city council tabled this decision until the foundation is able to raise funds so they can go through the proper protocols to assist with this cause. The Meridian Public School District Foundation for Educational Excellence operates under the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.

Another topic discussed at the work session was continued road improvements in the city.

Public Works Director David Hodge presented plans for a transfer of funds to be approved by the city council in order to make enhancements to eighth street in Meridian.

He said these changes to the street will be an upgrade for the area.

“We have $3,000,000 that we were awarded for eighth street and that’s to do some geometric modifications and straighten out some curves there at 26th Avenue and eighth street and purchase some right away if needed. Add some signals, you know upgrade signals, mast arms, poles that are too close to the eighth street we’ll move them back. We’re going to make it safer,” said Hodge.

The city council also tabled this discussion on the transfer of funds for the eighth street project with plans for further consideration at the next city council meeting.

