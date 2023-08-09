Moore claims victory in Kemper county

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The whole community was watching the Kemper County Sheriff’s race closely.

Incumbent Sheriff James R. Moore (D) ran against Michael Ted Evans (D). Ultimately, Sheriff Moore took the lead with 59% of the vote. Moore says he is grateful to be able to continue to serve his community. Moore has been sheriff since 2008.

Friends, family, and staff filled the courtroom as votes were counted and cheered when Moore was declared sheriff.

“I would also like to thank my family,” says Moore. “who have stood by me all these years. My great staff members who have supported me and to every supporter in kemper county, thank you so much, and those that didn’t vote for the sheriff, that’s fine; that’s how democracy is, but I want to let you know that I’m still your sheriff and I’m here to help you when that time comes.”

Moore says he is glad that the election is over so that he can continue to work and focus on serving the community.

