Graveside services for Mrs. Lois Gertrude “Cricket” Hodges will begin at 2:30 PM Friday, August 11, 2023 at Magnolia Cemetery with Brother Kenneth Owen officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Lois Gertrude “Cricket” Hodges, 96, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2023 at Aldersgate Assisted Living with her loving caregivers, staff, and Shelby with Compassus, around her.

Gertrude was born on August 13, 1926. She was five days away from celebrating her 97th birthday! Today she is celebrating a bit early and will be forever more in the presence of our Savior! She graduated from Clarkdale High School and worked as a hairdresser and later as a unit secretary at Riley Hospital She married T.J. McLemore in October 1944. T.J. was killed in World War II on April 11, 1945. In 1949, she married Henry Hodges. Their marriage ended in 1975 when Henry died. Gertrude was a loving wife and mother to Charles Norman “Chuck” Hodges. Her hobbies were taking care of her flowers and plants in the yard along with reading. She enjoyed traveling abroad with Henry on his many business trips.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Compton (Pam), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, T.J. McLemore and Henry Hodges; parents, Charles Edward and Lois Galyean Compton; a brother, William Compton; sister-in-law, Doris Compton; and her son, Charles “Chuck” Hodges.

Gertrude’s family wish to express love and gratitude to her caregivers Latisha Houston, Dimetrice Calhoun, Katricia Steele, Tiari Clay, and Belinda Edwards who provided loving, gracious, and exceptional care for Cricket. Also, the entire staff of Aldersgate Assistive Living Facility provided years of love, care, and service to Gertrude and have worked with the family throughout the years. In her last years, Gertrude made new friends with the nurses and staff of Compassus Hospice and the family will be forever thankful for their guidance and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideon’s International or the charity of your choice.

