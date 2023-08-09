Ms. Thelma Opal Nicholson Gardner McDonald
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Union: Services for Ms. Thelma Opal Nicholson Gardner McDonald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Bro. John Gardner will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. before services on Saturday at Beulah Baptist Church.
Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com
