Ole Miss, MSU running backs named to preseason watch list for best running back award

By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State and Ole Miss’ star running backs have been nominated to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The award is given to the voted best running back in the country at the end of the season.

The Bulldogs’ Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks and 2022 Conerly Trophy award winner Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss were two of 75 running backs nationally on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday.

Marks will enter his senior season with 1,260 career rushing yards and 18 career touchdowns. He will accept a bigger role this upcoming season as the clear RB1 after sharing carries with Dillon Johnson last year.

Coming off the back of a historic freshman year, Judkins will look to eclipse his already-impressive resume this upcoming season. The 2022 All-American and All-SEC first-teamer rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.

The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

