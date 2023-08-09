Spotlighting poll workers’ efforts on 2023 Primary Election Day

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 Primary Election voting polls in Lauderdale County were very busy on Tuesday.

Poll workers put in a lot of work before, during, and after the doors closed at every voting precinct.

News 11 talked with poll worker Dorothy Hull about her duties on the day of the election.

“I’m usually the R and R, which is receiving and returning manager, and what I do, I pick up the box on the day before the election and I return it on Election Day, on the night the election ends,” said Hull.

Robert Hamilton, a voter, shares why their work is greatly appreciated.

“They give up a day to come down here and take care of us. Take care of the election. Make sure everybody’s doing the right thing and nothing weird happens,” said Hamilton.

News 11 wants to thank every poll worker, election commissioner, and all county circuit clerk’s offices for all their hard work on election day.

