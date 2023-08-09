Total Pain Care Team of the Week: NE Lauderdale Volleyball Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Northeast Lauderdale Volleyball Team.

The Trojans Volleyball Team had a big week and weekend last week.

The team competed in Jackson against 6A and 7A schools, before coming back to Lauderdale County and winning the gold at the Lauderdale County Tournament.

Congratulations to The Northeast Lauderdale Volleyball Team on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

