Ward Calhoun talks next step after the primary election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What many people considered to be the most highly contested race in Lauderdale County ended up surprising many people as the results came in.

Ward Calhoun has a demanding lead in the race for the Lauderdale County Sheriff with 56% of the vote. Ricky Roberts, the other Republican candidate, has 44% giving Calhoun a 12% lead.

News 11 sat down with Calhoun to find out his next steps leading up to the general election.

“One of the things during the campaign that already determined is that there are a lot of people with a lot of different good ideas out there, and many of those have been shared already. Many of the issues in our community and challenges that we face have been talked about, and i want to continue talking with people about those challenges, those issues. And also, look for the solutions. Who are the people that could help put some solutions in place?

“The race itself, you know, has been highly contested. And it shows me that on both sides, we have a passion to get something accomplished. While we have different ideas sometimes about how to accomplish that, the goal is still, in the end, it’s the same is to serve Lauderdale County through the Sheriff’s Department as best as we can,” said Calhoun.

When election results are finalized, and if Ward Calhoun is declared the winner, he will take on Gerald Johnson, the Democrat candidate, on November 7th.

