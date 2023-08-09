Ward Calhoun talks next step after the primary election

Lauderdale County Election Sheriff
Lauderdale County Election Sheriff(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What many people considered to be the most highly contested race in Lauderdale County ended up surprising many people as the results came in.

Ward Calhoun has a demanding lead in the race for the Lauderdale County Sheriff with 56% of the vote. Ricky Roberts, the other Republican candidate, has 44% giving Calhoun a 12% lead.

News 11 sat down with Calhoun to find out his next steps leading up to the general election.

“One of the things during the campaign that already determined is that there are a lot of people with a lot of different good ideas out there, and many of those have been shared already. Many of the issues in our community and challenges that we face have been talked about, and i want to continue talking with people about those challenges, those issues. And also, look for the solutions. Who are the people that could help put some solutions in place?

“The race itself, you know, has been highly contested. And it shows me that on both sides, we have a passion to get something accomplished. While we have different ideas sometimes about how to accomplish that, the goal is still, in the end, it’s the same is to serve Lauderdale County through the Sheriff’s Department as best as we can,” said Calhoun.

When election results are finalized, and if Ward Calhoun is declared the winner, he will take on Gerald Johnson, the Democrat candidate, on November 7th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
At least 22 incorrect ballots were handed out.
At least 22 wrong ballots handed out
Fans line the streets before the start of an NCAA college football game pitting Georgia against...
Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit

Latest News

The search for “Idol Across America" has started. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
‘American Idol’ looks for its next star in Mississippi and Alabama
Stella McMahan and Kenneth Graham appear headed to an August 29th showdown
GOP race for Laud. Co. Coroner headed to run-off
A bit of a mix-up happened at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Tuesday morning on Primary...
Lauderdale County election ballot mix-up
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash