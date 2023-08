MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You may watch New Orleans Saints preseason football games on WTOK.

Check out the schedule: Saints vs. KC Chiefs (at New Orleans) - Sun., Aug. 13

Pregame at 11:30 a.m.

Kickoff at 12 noon Saints vs. LA Chargers - Sun., Aug. 20

Pregame at 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff at 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.